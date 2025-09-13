DEFINITIVELY NO HIGHER FLIGHT TAX TO THE CARIBBEAN PART OF THE KINGDOM

The government has decided to exempt the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom from the planned increase in the flight tax on long-haul destinations as of 2027. According to De Telegraaf, this emerges from leaked sections of the Budget Memorandum that will be presented on Budget Day next Tuesday.

The outgoing Schoof cabinet is implementing a motion put forward by PVV MP Peter van Haasen, which was adopted earlier this year with broad parliamentary support. Van Haasen warned that raising the flight tax would harm the islands’ economies, while the Netherlands is simultaneously investing in strengthening them.

As a result of the decision, the basic rate (set at €3.25 in 2026) will continue to apply to flights to Curaçao, Aruba, Bonaire, and Sint Maarten. The highest rate—€70.86 for flights longer than 7,000 kilometers—will not be levied on these routes.

Dossier Koninkrijksrelaties