Island Governor Jonathan Johnson addresses the community

As our community mourns the loss of Sheldon Johnson with heavy hearts, Island Governor Jonathan Johnson extends his condolences to family, friends, and colleagues and reminds us during this difficult time to support each other.

During our grief, we are sometimes met with overwhelming emotions. As a small, close-knit community, many of us share these emotions and it is good to remember that we are there for each other.



The Department of Community Development and Culture extends its full support and assistance to all our residents, with our team of social workers. They are available and ready to assist, even if you simply need a listening ear during this tragedy.



You can reach out to the team via any of these numbers: 416-4462, 416-7925, 416-5842, and 416-5850.



We encourage our residents to reach out and seek support.

PES