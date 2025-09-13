Fatal shooting in Hell’s Gate – Updated

The KPCN reports:

On September 12, at around 9:00 p.m., the central control room received a report of a shooting incident at Upper Mountain Road, Hell’s Gate. One person was injured.

Upon arrival, the police found a victim with a suspected gunshot wound. The ambulance on scene transported the victim to the hospital for medical treatment. Shortly after, the police were notified that the victim had been pronounced dead.

Later that evening, at around 10:13 p.m., two suspects were arrested in connection with this case. The investigation is ongoing. The police ask anyone who may have seen, heard, or knows anything about this incident to contact the police at 911 or through the anonymous tip line at 9310.

The Public Entity Saba communicated already last night on their WhatsApp channel:

Regrettably, we wish to inform the community of a victim of a fatal shooting in Hell’s Gate.

We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues during this time of extreme difficulty.

At this time, we request that all business owners with operational permits close due to these extreme circumstances.

Further communication from the Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland (KPCN) will give more information.

PES