Defence trains emergency aid on Windward Islands together with security partners

The Caribbean Defence Department is holding a hurricane emergency response exercise on Saba, Sint Maarten and Sint Eustatius over the next two weeks.

During this annual exercise, called ‘Calm Horizon’ military personnel will train with local security partners to increase their readiness and strengthen cooperation, with the goal of deploying troops quickly and effectively after a hurricane passes.

Various Defense units are participating in ‘Calm Horizon’. The naval ship HNLMS Pelikaan, FRISC vessels, and supporting units are also part of the annual hurricane relief exercise. The units conduct exercises on a rotational basis on Sint Maarten, Saba, and Sint Eustatius. These activities help the military personnel familiarize themselves with the specific circumstances on the islands and collaborate with local partners, such as government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and companies that play a crucial role in emergency relief.

By conducting an exercise like ‘Calm Horizon’ in the Windward Islands, the military is optimally prepared to provide emergency assistance, support civil authorities, and maintain public order immediately after a hurricane threat has passed. This is one of the three core tasks of the Ministry of Defence in the Caribbean Region.

