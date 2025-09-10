BES Islands Reject Constitutional Changes Without Consent

The island councils of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba have jointly condemned the Dutch government’s amended WoIBES and FinBES bill, calling it a violation of their right to self-determination.

In a strong statement, the councils expressed “surprise and disappointment” at being excluded from discussions on what they term “radical changes” to their constitutional framework. They particularly object to reforms affecting the Kingdom Representative’s governance oversight role.

“Changes to the constitutional basis and organization of the islands must be based on the free will and consent of the islands,” the councils declared. “Such changes cannot be decided unilaterally by the Dutch legislator.”

The councils argue that State Secretary Eddie van Marum’s internet consultation process is unlawful, demanding direct negotiations instead. This follows earlier tensions when former State Secretary Szabo announced he would only engage with Executive Councils, not Island Councils.

Bonaire’s Island Council convened an emergency meeting to strengthen its opposition. The dispute highlights ongoing tensions over autonomy and governance between the Netherlands and its Caribbean territories.

The councils are calling for immediate consultations: “The only option is that the parties involved sit down with each other again, as soon as possible.”