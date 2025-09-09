Police report of Friday, the 5th of September until Monday, the 8th of September 2025

Arrest on SABA

On Friday, the 5th of September, around 11:10 PM, a 37-year-old man with the initials A.I.W. was

arrested on J.Z. Ridge Road on Saba. The police had stopped the suspect for dangerous driving.

During the check, the suspect was unable to show a driver’s license or insurance documents. He

refused to cooperate with a breathalyzer test and was arrested.

During the arrest, the suspect attempted to walk away but was stopped by the officers. He resisted

violently, requiring the officers to use physical force to handcuff and arrest him. The man was taken

to the police station for a breath analysis, which showed that he was not under the influence of

alcohol.

The suspect was arrested for failing to comply with a police order and for resisting arrest.

Further investigation revealed that the car was insured, but the driver was unable to produce a

driver’s license. He was fined for this.

KPCN