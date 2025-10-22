Decree on Price Indication of Products in Saba

Public Entity Saba is pleased to announce the introduction of the Decree on the Indication of Prices for Products on Saba, which will take effect on March 1, 2026.

Businesses have a grace period until that date to implement systems to meet the requirements mentioned in the decree.

This decree has been developed with a focus on consumer protection, aiming to enhance transparency in commercial transactions and ensure that consumers are fully informed about the prices of the products they purchase. With this implementation, retailers are required to display the price of each item clearly and provide receipts that describe each product, accompanied by its corresponding price.

The overarching goal of this measure is to foster transparency, benefiting both consumers and retailers alike.

The Decree reads as follows:

EXECUTIVE COUNCIL

Decision No. 001/2025

Date: September 2, 2025

ISLAND DECREE CONTAINING GENERAL MEASURES REGARDING THE PRICE INDICATION OF PRODUCTS OFFERED TO CONSUMERS

(Island Decree on Price Indication of Products Saba)

THE EXECUTIVE COUNCIL OF THE PUBLIC ENTITY OF SABA,

Taking into consideration:

That consumers benefit from clear price indications.

Having regard to:

Article 2, Section 4 of the BES Prices Act.

HAS DECIDED:

To establish the following Island Resolution containing general measures:

Article 1 — Definitions

For the purposes of this decision, the following definitions shall apply:

Consumer: any natural person who buys a product for purposes not covered by his trade, profession, or business.

Product sold loose: a product that is not pre-packaged and is measured or weighed in the presence of the consumer.

Unit price: the price per unit of measurement used in the sale of a product, including sales tax and all other taxes.

Selling price: the final price for a unit of a product or a given quantity of a product, including sales tax and all other taxes.

Seller: any natural or legal person who offers products for sale to consumers in the course of his trade, profession, or business.

Article 2 — Units of Measurement

The price per unit of measurement shall be expressed in one of the following units or their decimal multiples or fractions:

a. Where the quantity of a product is indicated in volume: 1 cubic meter or 1 liter (the unit 0.1 liter may also be represented as 1 deciliter, 10 centiliters, or 100 milliliters);

b. Where the quantity of a product is indicated in weight: 1 ton, 1 kilogram, or 100 grams;

c. Where the quantity of a product is indicated in length: 1 meter;

d. Where the quantity of a product is indicated in area: 1 square meter. Where a pre-packaged product consisting of a solid component and a pouring liquid is marked with the draining weight, the indication of the unit price shall refer to the solid component of the product.

Article 3 — Indication of Prices

A seller may offer a product, or a sample with which a product is offered for sale, only if it bears an indication of the selling price and the price per unit of measurement. The selling price and the unit price need not be indicated for products listed in Annex I. Notwithstanding paragraph 1, the unit price need not be stated if:

a. the unit price of a product is identical to the selling price; or

b. the product is sold in a manner described in Annex II. Notwithstanding paragraph 1, the selling price need not be indicated on products sold in bulk.

Article 4 — Display of Prices

The indication of the selling price and the unit price of a product or sample shall be made on, in, or near the product or sample, or on the packaging or object in which it is contained. Each price indication must clearly show which product it refers to. The indication of the selling price and the unit price:

a. is comprehensible and unambiguous;

b. is expressed in U.S. dollars;

c. contains, where necessary, the relevant sales unit; and

d. is clearly legible at close range after a superficial examination, unless displayed as referred to in paragraph 3. If a product or sample is displayed in a window, the selling price must be clearly legible from outside the window.

Article 5 — Advertisements

If a seller offering products to consumers in an advertisement announces the selling price or unit price, Articles 2, 3, and 4(2) of this Decree shall apply.

Article 6 — Price Reductions

In announcements of price reductions, the seller shall indicate the lowest selling price applied by him during a period of at least thirty (30) days before the price reduction. Notwithstanding paragraph 1, for perishable products or those with a limited shelf life, the seller may indicate the selling price applied immediately prior to the reduction. In cases of progressive price reductions, the seller may, for up to three (3) calendar months after the first reduction, indicate the lowest price applied during at least thirty (30) days prior to the first reduction. If a product has been on the market for less than thirty (30) days, the seller may indicate the lowest selling price during a period specified by the seller.

Article 7 — Receipts

The seller shall provide an invoice or receipt to the buyer immediately upon completion of the sale. The invoice or receipt shall include at least: a description of each product sold; and

the selling price of each product.

Article 8 — Entry into Force

This decision shall take effect on March 1, 2026.

Article 9 — Citation

This decree may be cited as the Island Decree on Price Indication of Products Saba.

Thus established and signed on October 17, 2025.

The Executive Council of the Public Entity of Saba

Island Governor Acting Island Secretary J. G. A. Johnson, M.Ed. M. van Duin

Published: October 15, 2025

Governor: J. G. A. Johnson, M.Ed.

ANNEX I

(Appended to Article 3, paragraph 2, of the Saba Price Indication Decree)

The selling price and unit price need not be indicated for:

A. Antiquities.

B. Products designed or substantially manufactured as individual works by an artist.

C. Products offered for sale at auction.

D. Products provided with a service.

E. Products offered for sale on a market.

ANNEX II

(Appended to Article 3, paragraph 3(b), of the Saba Price Indication Decree)

The unit price need not be indicated for:

A. Products offered for sale in fantasy packaging or form for special occasions.

B. Prepared and ready-to-eat meals offered for sale in one package.

C. Various products offered together in one package.

D. Products sold by vending machine.

E. Products usually sold by the piece or prepackaged by number of pieces.

F. Products typically sold in packages not exceeding 15 grams or 15 milliliters.

G. Products displayed in a shop window.

H. Products packaged in set quantities and sold: