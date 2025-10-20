Foundation for Legal Aid and Equal Treatment established in the Caribbean Netherlands

For the first time, Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba will have a physical location where residents can go for free information, advice, and support concerning legal issues and discrimination. The foundation that will offer these services has now been officially established.

The foundation’s local name on Bonaire is Lokèt Hurídiko, while on St. Eustatius and Saba it is called Legal Desk. This foundation serves as a structural continuation of the successful Legal Desk pilot project, which has been operational on Saba for a long time and recently began operating on St. Eustatius as well.

At this new foundation, you will soon be able to:

Receive information and advice on legal matters, such as conflicts with an employer, issues concerning rent, or family affairs.

Report discrimination that you experience, for instance, when you are treated unequally because of your background (origin) or a disability.

This is an important step to ensure that everyone in the Caribbean part of the Netherlands receives the same protection as in the European Netherlands.

What happens next?

In the coming months, the foundation will hire staff and set up locations on the three islands. The goal is to strengthen the legal protection of residents, so that you know where to go with legal problems or concerns.

The service will start in the first half of 2026. As soon as the locations for the desks and the opening hours are known, they will be shared with the public, including via https://www.rijksdienstcn.com/.

Who will lead the Foundation?

With the establishment, the first faces of the foundation are also known. Suhendra Leon, who has extensive experience in the field of legal protection, has been appointed as the Executive Director.

Additionally, a Supervisory Board has been formed with Shirma Rouse, Reza Asgarali, and Marga Buys-Trimp serving as its Chair.

Executive Director Suhendra Leon

With the new Anti-Discrimination Protection Act for Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba, the National Institute for Human Rights Caribbean Netherlands will also be given a role in assessing discrimination cases on the islands. This means that residents can submit a request to the Institute to assess whether discrimination has occurred in their situation.

Min. BZK