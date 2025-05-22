Commissioner Heyliger Urges Island Council to Fulfill Their Role in Strengthening Education

During yesterday’s Central Committee meeting, Commissioner of Education Eviton Heyliger called on all Island Council members to actively fulfill their responsibilities in supporting the continued development of education on Saba, particularly regarding the governance of the Saba Comprehensive School (SCS).

In recent months, the Public Entity Saba (PES) has worked closely with the interim board of SCS to address longstanding challenges within the educational system. As a result of these collaborative efforts, revised statutes have been drafted, a new governance model has been established, and candidates have been nominated for the school’s Supervisory Board. In light of this progress, the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science has opted not to issue a formal directive (aanwijzing) to the school at this time.

Despite these advancements, Commissioner Heyliger emphasized that the current momentum and future improvements are at risk if the Island Council does not act by approving the new statutes and board appointments for SCS.

“It is important that each of us recognizes the weight of our shared responsibility,” Commissioner Heyliger stated. He went on to note that should the Ministry issue an instruction in the future, it will not be limited to the school, its staff, or its board, but will also reflect on the performance and involvement of the Island Council.

“It is time to step up, to act decisively, and to move forward together,” he concluded.

PES