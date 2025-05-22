Saba attends BLOC training

A group photo of the training’s participants.
Members of Saba government’s Public Health and Sport Department attended a training session in St. Maarten last week on the BLOC assessment, a motor skills test for children that is implemented on the island.
This event, held on May 1112, was organised by nongovernmental organisation Stichting EGO on behalf of the Dutch Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport and youth health campaign FOGG Netherlands, in collaboration with HAN University of Applied Sciences. The training brought together physical education teachers and school health professionals from St. Maarten, St. Eustatius and Saba. The goal was learning better ways to use data collected from the BLOC test to inform policies and programmes.
The theoretical part of the programme was carried out by HAN University, with practical exercises at Sister Regina Primary School in Simpson Bay.
“The practical sessions allowed the group to organise various activities for the students. These activities were intended to help enhance the children’s skills used in the BLOC tests, including balance, locomotor skills and object control,” Saba’s government said in a press release.
Saba’s representatives included Policy Advisor for Sports Lauren Risley, Sports Coordinator Foelyn Robinson, Health Promoter Michael Bautista, and Gym Coach at Sacred Heart School (SHS) Shanell Heyliger.
Together with Public Health Nurse Fenneke van Bussel, they form the team that plans and implements BLOC tests in Saba.
“These trainings provided insight for the team, allowing them to continue supporting children’s development and promoting a healthier lifestyle,” it was stated in the press release.
