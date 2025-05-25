Saba Carnival 2025 Launches with Bold New Branding and Exciting Lineup

The unveiling of the new Carnival logo captivated attendees, showcasing a vibrant and dynamic design that reflects Saba’s breathtaking landscapes, from its towering hills to its dazzling underwater world. At the heart of the imagery is the tropic bird, a powerful symbol of the island’s unbridled energy and deep-rooted connection to nature.

Following the branding reveal, organizers announced the official 2025 Carnival schedule, packed with electrifying events such as Bouyon Night, Calypso and Road March competitions, and the ever-popular Flag Fest. The grand parades—the pinnacle of the festivities—will take place on August 2nd and 3rd, promising unforgettable spectacles of music, color, and culture.

The launch event itself was a high-energy celebration, featuring a show-stopping performance by the Rhythm Nation Drum Band, pulsating sets by local DJs Noah Zagers and Zanderzone, and a thrilling showcase by the Grand Masters Band.

With the countdown now officially underway, Saba Carnival 2025 is set to deliver its signature blend of island charm and world-class revelry.

Small Island. Big Vibes. Endless Fete!

PES