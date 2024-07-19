Carnival Village Precautions

The Carnival Committee of Saba, in partnership with the Public Entity Saba and the Police, would like to inform the public about the safety measures in place for this year’s Carnival Village. Starting at 18:00 (6:00 p.m.) each day, the village will be cleared to inspect the area for contraband and to transition from the daytime free program to the evening paid program organized by various promoters.

During this time, everyone must exit the Carnival Village. Vendors will temporarily cease selling food and drinks, and music will stop. Once the inspection is complete, usually by 19:00 (7:00 p.m.), people can re-enter after being checked and having their tickets verified.

We appreciate your understanding and cooperation. We look forward to everyone’s safe and enjoyable Carnival experience.

GIS