Climate Change Public Survey

The Public Entity Saba (PES) aims to develop a climate adaptation plan for Saba to be ready for current and future climate challenges, with a focus on improving the island’s self-sufficiency and resilience. The first phase of developing the plan is majorly concerned with sharing information and getting stakeholder input and collaboration, with the people of Saba as the key stakeholders. The plan will strive to ensure the residents of Saba can live healthy, safe and meaningful lives in a safe and healthy environment. Thus, your ideas, concerns, hopes and reservations must be reflected in this plan, and so your input is needed.

With this in mind, we invite you to participate in an anonymous survey to help guide our efforts. This survey is exclusively for the residents of Saba, as local insights are crucial to shaping our community’s future.

Thank you for your time and for your participation.

https://forms.office.com/e/aVsfXk7Pis

