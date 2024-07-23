Internet consultation for Childcare BES

The BES Childcare Decree to the Childcare Act specifies the rules that are going to apply to quality, data exchange and funding of childcare on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba (BES). Via Internet consultation, persons and organisations can now give feedback on these rules. The objective is to provide good, safe and affordable childcare for all children in the Caribbean Netherlands, so that every child has the opportunity to develop to its full potential, it was stated in a press release.
The legislative proposal for the Childcare BES Act has recently passed. It is expected to take effect starting from July 1, 2025. The more specific rules have now also been elaborated. Many quality requirements are similar to the requirements that are already applicable through the Island Childcare Ordinance(s). These rules have been discussed several times with childcare organisations, parents and other stakeholders during consultation sessions.
On the basis thereof, the rules have been adapted to the Caribbean context. For example, the porch of a childcare centre is partially counted as indoor space when determining the number of children that can be cared for.
In addition, quality requirements were tightened to prevent developmental and learning delays. To this end, a childcare centre must monitor the development of children and work in daycare with a pre-school education curriculum. In out-of-school care, a varied programme of activities is needed that is more than just doing homework. It was elaborated what these programmes should comply with.
The intention is that the Social Affairs and Work SZW Unit of the National Government Service Caribbean Netherlands RCN will implement the funding scheme and largely fund the childcare.
In the BES Childcare Decree. all financial rules and conditions for funding are detailed. For example, funding will only take place if there really is structural care and therefore attendance of the child.
Parents will continue to pay the same as they are currently paying for the next two years. For parents who are unable to pay, the public entity will retain the option of (partially) paying the parental contribution. Before these rules become final, the government has organised a final (online) consultation. Interested persons or organisations in the European or Caribbean Netherlands can provide feedback until September 15 via the consultation web-site:
https://www.internetconsultatie.nl/nadereregelsomtrentdekwaliteitfinancieringengegevensverwerkingtenbehoevevankinderopvang.
The Daily Herald.