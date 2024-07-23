Internet consultation for Childcare BES

The BES Childcare Decree to the Childcare Act specifies the rules that are going to apply to quality, data exchange and funding of childcare on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba (BES). Via Internet consultation, persons and organisations can now give feedback on these rules. The objective is to provide good, safe and affordable childcare for all children in the Caribbean Netherlands, so that every child has the opportunity to develop to its full potential, it was stated in a press re­lease.

The legislative proposal for the Childcare BES Act has recently passed. It is ex­pected to take effect start­ing from July 1, 2025. The more specific rules have now also been elaborated. Many quality requirements are similar to the require­ments that are already ap­plicable through the Island Childcare Ordinance(s). These rules have been dis­cussed several times with childcare organisations, parents and other stake­holders during consultation sessions.

On the basis thereof, the rules have been adapted to the Caribbean context. For example, the porch of a childcare centre is partially counted as indoor space when determining the num­ber of children that can be cared for.

In addition, quality re­quirements were tightened to prevent developmen­tal and learning delays. To this end, a childcare centre must monitor the develop­ment of children and work in daycare with a pre-school education curriculum. In out-of-school care, a varied programme of activities is needed that is more than just doing homework. It was elaborated what these programmes should com­ply with.

The intention is that the Social Affairs and Work SZW Unit of the National Government Service Ca­ribbean Netherlands RCN will implement the funding scheme and largely fund the childcare.

In the BES Childcare Decree. all financial rules and conditions for funding are detailed. For example, funding will only take place if there really is structural care and therefore atten­dance of the child.

Parents will continue to pay the same as they are currently paying for the next two years. For parents who are unable to pay, the public entity will retain the option of (partially) paying the parental contribution. Before these rules become final, the government has organised a final (online) consultation. Interested persons or organisations in the European or Caribbean Netherlands can provide feedback until September 15 via the consultation web-site:

https://www.internetconsultatie.nl/nadereregelsomtrentdekwaliteitfinancieringengegevensverwerkingtenbehoevevankinderopvang.

The Daily Herald.