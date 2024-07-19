A “Thank You” from the Saba Red Cross for assisting the hurricane-affected islands

Dear Saba,

We extend our sincere appreciation for your generous donations toward the hurricane-affected islands. Your notable support, encompassing provisions of food, clothing, footwear, toys, books, and household essentials, has been invaluable. Over the past two weeks, a total of 68 aid packages have been dispatched.

Special gratitude is extended to the following individuals and entities:

– Ms. Lisa and her team from Public Works

– Ms. Evette Peterson and her team

– Blessings Express

With heartfelt thanks,

The Board and volunteers of the Saba Red Cross