Public Entity Saba Launches User-Friendly and Enhanced Government Website

As part of ongoing efforts to improve digital services and accessibility for Saba’s residents, the Public Entity is proud to announce the launch of phase one of its newly updated government website on July 22, 2024.

The new website features a refreshed visual interface designed to make navigation simple and intuitive. Residents and visitors will find it easier than ever to access essential information about various government departments, processes, and services. With detailed descriptions of departmental functions and procedures, the website aims to serve as a comprehensive resource for the community.

Key enhancements include:

Improved Accessibility: The new layout ensures information is more accessible, with user-friendly menus and a search function to quickly find relevant content.

Online Forms and Submissions: Residents can now access and submit applications for permits, licenses, grants, and subsidies online, reducing the need for in-person visits and streamlining administrative processes.

Comprehensive Information: The website now provides extensive details on services offered by different departments, helping residents understand and utilize government resources more effectively.

This initiative is part of the broader Saba Package Agreement (2023 – 2027), focusing on increasing digitalization and strengthening government services. Supported by the previous State Secretary of Kingdom Relations and Digitalization, Alexandra van Huffelen, the project underscores the commitment to modernizing public services for the benefit of all Saba residents.

Governor Jonathan Johnson remarked, “This new website is a significant step forward in our goal to enhance the usability and accessibility of government services for our community. We are excited about the positive impact it will have on our residents’ daily lives.”

On July 22nd, residents are encouraged to explore the first phase of the new website at www.sabagov.nl (only available from July 22nd) and take advantage of the improved features designed to make interacting with the government easier and more efficient.

GIS

4o