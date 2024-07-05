Caribbean Research Programme by NWO Engages Local Communities for Knowledge Agenda

The Caribbean Research Programme of the Dutch Organisation for Scientific Research (NWO) is actively developing a comprehensive knowledge agenda in collaboration with residents of the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. This agenda aims to pinpoint the most critical societal issues and explore how scientific research can address them effectively. Throughout June and July 2024, NWO will organize public meetings across the six Caribbean islands to ensure that the content of the agenda resonates with the local population. From Monday, July 8 to Friday, July 12, meetings will be held on Saba.

Engaging Saba’s Community

A significant event, termed a ‘community conversation,’ is scheduled for Tuesday, July 9, at the Queen Wilhelmina Library, located within the Carmen Simmons Culture Complex. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. and conclude at 9:30 p.m. All residents are invited to participate in this dialogue to help identify the topics that are most important to them. Following this, NWO will host a follow-up discussion on Wednesday, July 10, at the Eugenius Johnson Center in Windwardside, also from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Further details about this meeting will be shared during the initial gathering on Tuesday.

On the other days, shorter sessions will be held with interested stakeholders, which may include individuals, organizational representatives, or groups of organizations. Those interested in a private meeting can reach out to NWO at caribbean@nwo.nl. During their visit to Saba, the NWO team will also meet with researchers to discuss the conditions necessary for conducting effective research.

Dutch Caribbean Research Week and Knowledge Agenda Development

The development of the knowledge agenda began with extensive surveys conducted among residents and researchers across the six islands in 2019 and 2021, focusing on key social issues. Following the community conversations and other discussions in June and July, the revised knowledge agenda will be finalized. Residents of all six islands are encouraged to participate in these sessions to have a say in what will be included in the knowledge agenda. NWO is also interested in understanding how Caribbean communities envision their role in the development and implementation of scientific research.

The finalized knowledge agenda will be unveiled during the Dutch Caribbean Research Week in November 2024. Post-presentation, NWO intends to collaborate with Caribbean communities to facilitate new research initiatives based on the agenda’s findings.

Meet the Team

The team conducting interviews on Saba comprises Edrieënna Brandao, Lysanne Charles, Danick Trouwloon, and Elton Villarreal, along with Dr. Arnold Lubbers, the coordinator of the Caribbean Research Programme for NWO. Anyone interested in an interview can contact NWO at caribbean@nwo.nl.Summary

