Aerial photos and elevation measurements of Saba are online

New Caribbean Netherlands Dataroom Now Online!

Starting today, the aerial photos and elevation measurements taken for the first time in 2023 and 2024 of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba are available in the Caribbean Netherlands Dataroom.

This new data serves as an essential digital foundation for improving the registration of addresses and buildings on the islands. But the potential applications go even further: Infrastructure like cables, pipelines, permits, and building designations can be visualized on maps. Research on topics such as nature or markets can benefit, leading to better-informed policies and regulations.

The imagery was created on behalf of the Beeldmateriaal Nederland Partnership in collaboration with the public bodies of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, Saba, and the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations (BZK).

Dataroom Caribisch Nederland | AHN Curious about the data? Take a look at the Dataroom using the viewers or download the datasets easily. Discover how this data can support your work or research:

redactie@digitaleoverheid.nl. Together, we’re building a more inclusive digital government! Do you have ideas or want to contribute to digital developments in the Caribbean Netherlands? We’d love to hear from you at:. Together, we’re building a more inclusive digital government!

