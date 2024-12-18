Stay Updated with Public Entity Saba’s New WhatsApp Channel!

Public Entity Saba is excited to introduce a new way to stay connected with you! Their WhatsApp Channel is here to provide you with updates and information in a user-friendly and convenient way. Here’s what you need to know:

1. This channel is for non-emergency, non-critical information.

2. Weather alerts and critical updates will still be sent via our usual broadcast lists. To sign up for the broadcast list (which is different from the channel), send a message to +599-416-7343.

3. The WhatsApp Channel offers an alternative to receiving updates without overloading or spamming your inbox or scrolling on Facebook.

Have Questions?

Feel free to reach out to them at info@sabagov.nl.

How to Subscribe:

Scan the QR code provided, and accept the terms and conditions of the channel.

To view the channel:

Click “Updates” at the bottom of your WhatsApp.

If you have subscribed, you will see a section titled “Channels” just under “Status”.

Click Public Entity Saba to view News, Events, and other non-critical information.

Q & A:

Visit their website https://bit.ly/4gIYhdo for Q & A concerning the new WhatsApp Channel.

PES