Fireworks display will take place on December 28th at 7:00 p.m.

Fireworks will be lit off from the Airport Road in Lower Hell’s Gate and roads in this area will be blocked from 6:30 p.m. as public access will be restricted during the fireworks display. The public is asked to park above Stanford’s house, on the left side of the road, facing up to ensure that emergency vehicles can freely pass.

On 31 December, a fireworks display will be organized by Juliana’s Hotel and Tropics Café, starting at midnight and lasting until 3.00 am. Fireworks will be lit off from the parking lot of Juliana’s Hotel. For safety reasons, this property will therefore be closed off to the general public.