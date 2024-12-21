The Public Entity Saba’s End of Year fireworks display will take place on December 28th at 7:00 p.m.
Fireworks will be lit off from the Airport Road in Lower Hell’s Gate and roads in this area will be blocked from 6:30 p.m. as public access will be restricted during the fireworks display. The public is asked to park above Stanford’s house, on the left side of the road, facing up to ensure that emergency vehicles can freely pass.
On 31 December, a fireworks display will be organized by Juliana’s Hotel and Tropics Café, starting at midnight and lasting until 3.00 am. Fireworks will be lit off from the parking lot of Juliana’s Hotel. For safety reasons, this property will therefore be closed off to the general public.
We ask that spectators find safe viewing spots and cooperate with any instructions from emergency services.
Please be aware it is only allowed to light fireworks from the 28th of December until the 1st of January. The public is reminded to do so safely and responsibly if they choose to light fireworks during this period.
PES