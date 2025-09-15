Fireman killed in Saba shooting

A shooting in Saba just before 9:00pm Friday has claimed the life of a local fireman. Police arrested two suspects a little more than an hour later.
The victim is Sheldon Johnson, who would have celebrated his 33rd birthday today, Monday.
According to the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN, the deceased was shot in the village of Hell’s Gate and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. He was pronounced dead shortly after.
Surveillance camera footage from a neighbouring house captured four gunshots, followed closely by a man running down the road.
Police arrested two people that night, and a coast guard vessel took one of them to St. Eustatius early Saturday.
Mobile phone videos taken at Saba’s harbour, which are circulating on social media, depicted a handful of angry men cursing and hurling threats as law enforcement officers were transferring one of the suspects to the waiting coast guard boat.
At least two of the group were Johnson’s colleagues at the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department BKCN.
Johnson’s murder has deeply shocked the small island community, where killings happen once every several decades. Saba’s previous homicide, a case of strangling, occurred in 2015, while the last fatal shooting took place in 1989. At least three firefighters from St. Eustatius came to Saba on Saturday to augment the latter’s branch as they mourn the loss of their colleague.
KPCN has appealed for anyone with information about the crime to come forward. To do so, persons can call 911 or the police’s anonymous tip line 9310.
Reports indicate that the victim and the suspected shooter were on opposing sides of a public brawl that occurred earlier this year in The Bottom. Police have not confirmed whether this fight, which involved multiple people, is linked to Friday’s shooting.
