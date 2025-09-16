Police report of Friday, the 12th of September until Monday, the 15th of September 2025

Fatal Shooting on Saba

On Friday, September 12, at around 9:00 PM, police received a report of a shooting incident on Upper Mountain Road in Zion’s Hill, Saba. One person was injured.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance, but later that evening, police were notified of his death. The victim has been identified as 32-year-old S.A.M.J., born September 15, 1992, on Saba.

An investigation was launched immediately. At approximately 10:20 PM the same evening, two suspects were arrested on Upper Mountain Road in connection with the case. They are a 26-year-old man, A.N.W., and a 36-year-old man, R.V.v.H.

Police are appealing to the public for information. Were you in the area? Did you see or hear anything that could assist the investigation? Even the smallest detail can prove crucial. Tips can be provided anonymously by calling 9310.

KPCN