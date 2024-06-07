Public meetings of the Central Committee and Island Council on June 12th

The Central Committee of the Public Entity Saba hereby cares to inform the general public that there will be a public Central Committee meeting on Wednesday June 12th, 2024 at 2:00 pm

The agenda is as follows:

Opening Approval of the agenda Approval of the Minutes from the Public Central Committee meeting on December 22nd, 2023 Citizen’s right to speak on agenda points Island Council Proposal: 2024.1: Renew approval of “opklassificatie” for political officials of the Public Entity Saba Island Council Proposal: 2024.2: 1st Budget Amendment 2024 Island Council Proposal 2024.3: Rules of Procedure for the Island Council Committees 2024 Question round: concerning announced questions from the incoming correspondence list December 15th, 2023 – May 27th, 2024 (Article 18 Rule of Procedure Island Council Meeting) Closing

Looking forward to your attendance.

Sincerely,

The Island Registrar, A. M. Levenstone

The Chairlady of the Central Committee, E.O.F. Peterson

Note: The general public is allowed to examine the documents on the agenda for the abovementioned Central Committee meeting, at the Office of the Island Registrar which is located in the Government Administration Building.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Island Registrar (Akilah M. Levenstone) at akilah.levenstone@sabagov.nl or call 416-3311ext 202.

If you want to make use of the opportunity to speak to the members of the Central Committee at this meeting you have to contact the Island Registrar 48 hours before the meeting for the Registrar to explain the rules of the meeting and process your request. The general public is welcome to attend the meeting as an observer.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Island Governor of the Public Entity Saba hereby cares to inform the general public that there will be a Public Island Council meeting on June 12th, 2024.

The public Island Council Meeting will commence after the Central Committee Meeting is adjourned.

You may also view the live stream of the public meeting on the Saba Government Facebook page.

The agenda is as follows:

1. Opening and announcements

2. Approval of the agenda

3. Approval of the minutes from the public Island Council meeting on December 22nd, 2023

4. Oral Question time (article 36)

5. Incoming correspondence and announcements

5.1 Island Council incoming and outgoing correspondence list from December 15th, 2023 – May 27th, 2024

5.2 Executive Council decision list

5.3 Written questions to the Executive Council (article 35)

5.4 Answers to written questions to the Executive Council (article 35)

6. Island Council Proposal 2024.1: Renew approval of the Opklassificatie for political officials of the Public Entity Saba

7. Island Council Proposal 2024.2: 1st Budget Amendment 2024

8. Island Council Proposal 2024.3: Rules of Procedure for the Island Council Committees 2024

9. Motions and Closing

9.1. Motion WIPM Governing program 2023-2027

Sincerely,

The Chairman of the Island Council, J.G.A. Johnson M. Ed.