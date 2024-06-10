Joint Court hosted open house in Saba

The Joint Court of Justice held an open house at Saba’s new courthouse in Windwardside on Saturday to inform residents of its presence and purpose on the island and educate locals about the court’s procedures.
St. Maarten-based Judge Gertjan Wouters spoke to the open house’s visitors on a vast number of topics, such as judges’ integrity and maintaining privacy in a small island setting, as most of the court’s hearings are open to the public, except for family cases and those involving minors.
Residents spoke about difficulties surrounding legal aid, as there is only one law firm in Saba and high costs deter some from seeking assistance.
According to Wouters, the court is trying to improve this situation through the recently opened Small Claims Court, which people can use for claims less than US $5,587. Individuals and businesses can represent themselves, without the need to hire a lawyer, with the cost of filing a case between $50 and $100.
Wouters said there is a need for the court to educate residents more, so the community can better utilise its services. More open house events will hopefully be held in the future, he said.
The Daily Herald.