Public Health Department promotes the use of Slam Dunks in the fight against mosquitos

A Mosquito Dunk looks like a small, beige donut that floats on standing water. As the Dunk slowly dissolves, it releases a toxic bacterium to all mosquito larvae species.

Mosquitoes lay their eggs directly in standing water or an area known to flood. While the adult mosquito is a typical six legged, four winged, flying insect pest, their larvae only survive in an aquatic environment. Mosquito Dunks® are a microbial larvicide, which means it controls only the larval stage of development utilizing a bacterial active ingredient. When placed in standing water the Dunks float and release a natural soil borne bacterium, Bti (Bacillus thuringiensis subspecies israeliensis). This bacteria is ingested by the mosquito larvae within the water and soon after kills the mosquito larvae with no effect on anything else. Mosquito Dunks slow release properties mean that they keep releasing the Bti for at least 30 days or more, effectively keeping mosquitoes from emerging and becoming biting, disease spreading adults.

Each dunk kills mosquito larvae for 30 days or more.

Approved for use in organic production

Each dunk covers up to 100 square feet of water, regardless of depth for 30 days or more

Use Mosquito Dunks® in any standing water including rain barrels, bird baths, tree holes, elevator shafts, planter reservoirs, rain gutters, etc.

They are available to the public. Please contact Vector Control to arrange a delivery or you can go by their office to pick up.

