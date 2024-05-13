1 million euros for climate plans BES

The Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management has made one million euros available to support the development of climate plans for Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba (BES). This in addition to the existing investments surrounding climate mitigation and adaptation.
This was stated by Caretaker Minister Mark Habers of Infrastructure and Water Management in a letter to the Second Chamber of Dutch Parliament in response to the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute’s KNMI climate scenarios, published in October 2023.
According to Harber, the climate scenarios demonstrate that the Caribbean Netherlands will be greatly affected by climate change. Last year, for the first time ever, Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba, as special municipalities of the Netherlands, were included in these scenarios. KNMI expects St. Eustatius and Saba to experience hurricanes with increased frequency and intensity, whereas the hurricane activity in Bonaire stays the same. On all three islands, the temperature and wind speed will rise while KNMI expects less rainfall. On Bonaire, the sea rises at an average of 3.7 millimetres (mm) per year, whereas the average rise is 3.0mm per year for St. Eustatius and Saba. Even with low global emission levels, Bonaire can expect a considerable sea level rise (31-78 centimetres (cm)) by 2100. In case of high emissions, the sea could rise even more (55-127cm).
The Dutch government is working with the public entities on individual climate plans for Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba, writes Habers. These plans must account for both adaptation and mitigation and must include an overview of the opportunities that the islands may take advantage of. “Most importantly, the climate plans must be made for and by the residents of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba and must take local circumstances in account,” the minister writes.
“Given the urgency of making the Caribbean Netherlands climate resilient, the government will keep working [on the plans — Ed.] during this demissionary period, together with the public entities,” Habers writes.
The public entities also joined the International Panel for Deltas and Coastal Areas (IPDC), which works with KNMI and Climate Adaptation Services (CAS) on climate scenarios.
The Dutch government has allocated one million euros to support the public entities in developing their climate plans. This investment is meant for local support, additional research, residential inclusion and adequate information facilities. Habers expects that further decision making and additional funding will take place with the new cabinet.
The Daily Herald.
Smaller and fewer cars on Saba may help. Electric cars and charging stations an interesting idea.