Saba becomes member of Local2030 Islands Network

Saba recently became part of a global body that supports local efforts to achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
The island has become a member of the Local2030 Islands Network, which describes itself as “the world’s first island-led network devoted to addressing the climate crisis by advancing the SDGs through locally driven, culturally informed solutions.”
Saba’s membership was confirmed during the network’s annual gathering in Honolulu, Hawaii, April 23-25. “Saba chose to become a member in order to express commitment to advancing sustainable development and climate resilience within the community,” the public entity Saba said in a press release on Friday.
The public entity Saba thanked the Cabinet of the Special Envoy of the BES Islands for introducing it to the Islands Network.
According to the public entity, a large delegation from the Dutch Caribbean attended the conference, including representatives of Saba, St. Eustatius, Aruba and Bonaire.
St. Eustatius also announced earlier this month that it had become a network member at the Hawaii conference.
The Daily Herald.