Saba tops SSS Netball Tournament

The second phase of the SSS school games took place on Saba on May 12th at the Princess Juliana Sports Field. For this event, Saba organized a netball tournament for primary school girls from Saba, Sint Eustatius and Sint Maarten. Each island was given an opportunity to compete against one another, with the top two teams competing in the finals.

For the final match of the day, Saba won against Sint Eustatius with an outstanding victory of 22-2.

Various prizes were also distributed, with Daphne Hermans receiving Best Shooter, Tanya Matthew receiving Best Center, Mikayla Dacosta securing Best Defender, Aiyannah Pompier receiving Best Goal Defense, and Jeanique Robinson earning the Most Valuable Player position.

During the opening ceremony, participants and attendees were welcomed by Island Governor Jonathan Johnson and Commissioner of Sports, Eviton Heyliger, who emphasized the value of teamwork, good sportsmanship, and respect, and thanked the organizers for this initiative which has encouraged young people to be more active.

Netball Coach, Tevonille Dunchie, also shared her appreciation for the organizers of the event, all participants from Sint Eustatius and Sint Maarten, and to the Saba team for their months of preparation and dedication to the sport.

In addition to the promotion of sports and movement, the SSS school games have provided an element of social interaction, giving students a chance to connect with those from neighboring islands and therefore fostering a culture of inclusivity. This collaborative event will, in the future, have tournaments for additional sports and possibly longer events, instead of single day competitions.

The final event of the SSS games will take place on May 26th in St. Maarten for a 3×3 Basketball Tournament for primary school boys.

GIS.