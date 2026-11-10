Verify Your Address Ahead of the Elections

With the March 2027 Island Council elections approaching, the Census Office is asking all residents who intend to vote to verify their registered address by December 31, 2026. This applies to everyone who intends to vote, including residents who have not recently moved.

The population register is the official record of residents and their addresses. Under the Wet basisadministraties persoonsgegevens BES, a person’s registered address must reflect where they live. Accurate records are especially important ahead of the elections so that we can send voting cards to the correct addresses.

Residents can verify their address in one of two ways: by email or in person at the Census Office.

To verify your address by email, send your name, current address, and a scanned copy of your ID card, driver’s license, or passport to censusmail@sabagov.nl.

Residents living at the same address can send one email together. The email must include their shared current address, each person’s name, and a scanned copy of each person’s ID card, driver’s license, or passport. Residents living at different addresses should send separate emails.

You can also verify your address in person at the Census Office in the Administration Building, Power Street #1, The Bottom.

The Census Office is open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 to 4:00 p.m., and Friday from 8:30 to 11:00 a.m. If you have questions, please send an email to censusmail@sabagov.nl.

PES