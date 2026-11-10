Registration of Political Parties for the March 2027 Island Council Elections

The Public Entity Saba, through the Census Department, wishes to inform political parties interested in participating in the upcoming Island Council Elections on March 17, 2027, of the important registration requirements and electoral deadlines.

Registration of Political Party Names

Political parties wishing to participate under an official party name must register their name with the Central Electoral Committee no later than Monday, December 21, 2026.

The following documents are required:

A completed registration request form, available at the Census Department.

Please ensure that the registration form is completed and submitted to the Census Department before proceeding with any payments.

An official notarial deed containing the party’s statutes.

A certified extract from the Chamber of Commerce.

Proof of payment of the required registration security deposit. Include the name of the political party and the reference in the payment description (e.g. “Security Deposit – Party Registration”).

A security deposit of $112.50 is required for party name registration. This deposit will be refunded upon submission of a valid candidate list.

Online bank transfers are preferred. Payments may be made to either of the following bank accounts: MCB Bonaire Account number: 80004608 or RBC Saba Account number: 8600009990006468.

Postulation Day – February 1, 2027

Monday, February 1, 2027, is the official Postulation Day, when political parties must submit their candidate lists and all required supporting documents to the Central Electoral Committee. Political parties not currently represented in the Island Council must meet additional requirements, including submitting at least 10 valid declarations of support and paying a separate candidate nomination security deposit of $225. Each supporter must personally visit the Census Department to sign the official declaration (Model H 4). The supporter must be eligible to vote in the Island Council elections. Declarations of support may be submitted from January 18 through February 1, 2027.

Important Electoral Dates

Date Activity December 21, 2026 Deadline for party name registration January 18, 2027 Target deadline for candidate nomination security deposits January 18 – February 1, 2027 Period for declarations of support February 1, 2027 Postulation Day – Submission of candidate lists March 17, 2027 Island Council Elections

The Census Department encourages all political parties to begin preparations early to ensure compliance with the electoral requirements and deadlines. For registration forms, payment instructions, or further information, interested parties are encouraged to contact the Census Department of the Public Entity Saba, censusmail@sabagov.nl.

PES