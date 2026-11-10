Evidence supports woman’s claim she did not know guns were in her luggage

The Public Prosecutor’s Office (OM) has confirmed that further investigation corroborated a woman’s account that she was unaware three firearms were inside her luggage when she arrived in St. Maarten on a flight from Saba. The woman, who was arrested following the discovery, has since been released from custody, although the investigation remains ongoing.

In a statement issued Tuesday, November 10, the Prosecutor’s Office said the woman maintained during questioning that she had no knowledge of the firearms discovered among her belongings.

According to the OM, subsequent investigative findings supported her explanation, leading prosecutors to determine that her continued detention was no longer necessary for the investigation.

The woman was initially arrested by Customs officers on the instructions of the Prosecutor’s Office after the three firearms were discovered in her luggage upon arrival from Saba. The weapons were confiscated as part of the investigation.

The confirmation that investigators found evidence supporting the woman’s account represents an important development in the case, although the Prosecutor’s Office has not disclosed what evidence was obtained or the circumstances under which the firearms came to be in her luggage.

The OM has also not indicated whether investigators have identified another person who may have been responsible for placing the weapons in the luggage.

Investigation Continues in St. Maarten and BES Islands

Despite the woman’s release, the case remains under investigation, with authorities in St. Maarten and the Caribbean Netherlands conducting related inquiries.

The Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that a separate but related investigation is being carried out by the BES Prosecutor’s Office, which has jurisdiction over Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.

Meanwhile, St. Maarten’s Forensic Investigation Unit (FO) has yet to complete its examination of the three confiscated firearms.

The forensic examination will determine the condition and functionality of the weapons, with the findings to be documented in an official report.

According to the OM, those results will form part of the information considered when deciding how the case should proceed.

The Prosecutor’s Office emphasized that a final prosecutorial decision will only be made after the relevant investigations have been completed.

While investigators have corroborated the woman’s statement that she was unaware of the firearms, the OM has not announced a final decision to close the case or indicated whether charges will be pursued against any individual.

The investigation therefore continues, with authorities still working to establish the circumstances surrounding the transportation of the three firearms from Saba to St. Maarten.

The Peoples’ Tribune.

‍