State Secretary Van der Burg Arrives on Saba for Two-Day Working Visit

State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and Digitalization Eric van der Burg arrived on Saba on Wednesday, November 11, for a two-day official working visit.

Upon arrival at Juancho E. Yrausquin Airport, the State Secretary and his delegation were welcomed by Island Governor Jocelyn Levenstone and Island Secretary Bram Streppel.

Accompanying Van der Burg are Barbera Wolfensberger, Director-General for Kingdom Relations, and René Bagchus, Director for Kingdom Relations.

Packed program

During his visit, the State Secretary is scheduled to meet with the Executive Council, government department managers, and members of the Youth Council.

The program also includes visits to several local projects and institutions: the Black Rocks Harbor Project, the Saba Electric Company, and Hell’s Gate Farm.

The State Secretary is scheduled to depart Saba on Thursday, November 12.

PES