Looking for your experience reporting a crime or incident to the police on Saba

The Law Enforcement Council would like to speak with people who reported a crime or an in­cident to the police on Saba. The Council will be on Saba from 25 November to 1 December.

Was it easy to report a crime to the police? How were you treated? Did the police keep you informed about what happened with your report? What were you satisfied or dissatisfied with?

Even if you were considering reporting a crime, but refrained from doing so, the Council would like to speak with you. Why did you decide not to report?

For more information about the Council and its investigation, please visit the website of Law Enforcement Council (https://www.raadrh.com/)

If you are prepared to speak with the researchers of the Council, please let us know by sending an email to info@rrh-cn.org or scan the QR code at the bottom of this notice to leave your contact details. Your information will be treated confidentially.