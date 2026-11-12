State Secretary Van der Burg Wraps Up Two-Day Working Visit to Saba

Talks with the Executive Council

Van der Burg met with Island Governor Jocelyn Levenstone, Commissioners Bruce Zagers and Eviton Heyliger, and Island Secretary Bram Streppel. Key topics included:

Black Rocks Harbor Project: an update on construction progress and its role in Saba’s long-term development.

an update on construction progress and its role in Saba’s long-term development. Renewable energy: plans to expand solar production, with developments expected in 2028.

plans to expand solar production, with developments expected in 2028. Water security: efforts to boost production and distribution capacity after the record-breaking drought of 2026, with improvements anticipated in 2027.

efforts to boost production and distribution capacity after the record-breaking drought of 2026, with improvements anticipated in 2027. Housing: progress on the 2023 Housing Action Plan, including the potential construction of seven additional homes.

progress on the 2023 Housing Action Plan, including the potential construction of seven additional homes. Border control and security: the need for continued cooperation.

Youth Council and administration

The State Secretary also met with the Island Secretary and three domain managers about administrative priorities and internal improvements. Members of the Saba Youth Council raised issues such as access to higher education in the European Netherlands, language barriers, limited competitive sports opportunities, and the importance of involving young people in decision-making. They also highlighted their youth-led podcast and community service work.

Site visits

At the Black Rocks Harbor, Project Manager Peter Biemond reported that the breakwater has reached roughly 300 meters, with 50 meters to go. The delegation learned how materials are sourced from neighboring islands, including large X-blocs produced on Sint Eustatius. A master plan for the area around the harbor is in preparation, and Saba has received €1.1 million toward a harbor building.

The delegation also toured Hell’s Gate Farm, where the focus was on local agriculture and food security, including the weekly market that offers residents locally grown vegetables at lower prices.

The visit reinforced the importance of continued dialogue between Saba and the Dutch government in supporting the island’s long-term sustainability.

PES