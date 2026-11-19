Acting Island Governor Amelia Nicholson, accompanied by Jayaira Windfield, Executive Assistant, welcomed a United States delegation led by U.S. Ambassador to the Netherlands Joseph Popolo during a courtesy visit to Saba on Monday, November 16, 2026.
The delegation included Mrs. Christine Popolo, wife of Ambassador Popolo; Erik Martini, Consul General at the U.S. Consulate General in Curaçao; Captain Jennifer Jones, Defense Attaché to the Netherlands; Lauren Carney, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Country Attaché; Constantina “Dina” Williamson, Regional Security Officer; Patrick O’Neill, Political-Economic Officer; and Willem Remie, Political-Economic Specialist. Carney, Williamson, O’Neill, and Remie represented the U.S. Consulate General in Curaçao.
The visit provided an opportunity for the delegation to engage in discussions on matters of mutual interest, including tourism, economic development, regional cooperation, and opportunities to strengthen relations between Saba and the United States.
Acting Island Governor Nicholson expressed her appreciation to Ambassador Popolo, Consul General Martini, and the accompanying delegation for their visit.
PES