Acting Island Governor Amelia Nicholson, accompanied by Jayaira Windfield, Executive Assistant, welcomed a United States delegation led by U.S. Ambassador to the Netherlands Joseph Popolo during a courtesy visit to Saba on Monday, November 16, 2026.

The delegation included Mrs. Christine Popolo, wife of Ambassador Popolo; Erik Martini, Consul General at the U.S. Consulate General in Curaçao; Captain Jennifer Jones, Defense Attaché to the Netherlands; Lauren Carney, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Country Attaché; Constantina “Dina” Williamson, Regional Security Officer; Patrick O’Neill, Political-Economic Officer; and Willem Remie, Political-Economic Specialist. Carney, Williamson, O’Neill, and Remie represented the U.S. Consulate General in Curaçao.