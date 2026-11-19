The cooperation between the island governments, the Caribbean Netherlands Government Service (RCN) and the ministries in The Hague is not working, and the responsibilities are divided, which obstructs government services, Saba, St. Eustatius and Bonaire. This is the conclusion of a study conducted by Economisch Bureau Amsterdam, commissioned by the Dutch Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations.

According to the report, the main problem does not lie with the service desks where residents receive assistance, but with the administrative and governmental structures behind them.

The RCN represents various Dutch ministries on the islands, but the individual government services operate under the authority of their respective ministries. The RCN director lacks sufficient authority to enforce joint improvements. The coordinating role of the Ministry of the Interior also provides insufficient powers to ensure effective cooperation.

For Saba, the situation situation means that the local government depends on various central government services for many public services and on decisions made elsewhere. The division of responsibilities between the Dutch government and the island governments has hardly changed since 2010. Moreover, earmarked funds and heavy reporting requirements limit the island government’s policymaking.

According to the report, Saba’s small size makes it easier for people to interact with one another and obtain government services. However, the island is vulnerable due to its limited staffing capacity.

Bonaire is also used to make some decisions about public services, which leads to pointless administrative processes. Therefore, the researchers advise strengthening central coordination among government services, granting more financial autonomy, and reevaluating the division of duties between the Dutch government and the island governments.

Additionally, they suggest that simple applications for benefits and public services be accepted directly on Saba. The main point of the report is very clear: better service desks alone won’t suffice to improve public services. Above all, it necessitates a government structure with well-defined roles and efficient systems to guaranty collaboration.