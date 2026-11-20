The Council of Ministers has adopted an agenda for each island to improve the physical living environment on Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba. The agendas run until 2030, the island governments drew them up together, and they cover new investments as well as tackling backlogs. According to the cabinet, the agreement is an important step toward a more equivalent level of public facilities.

The agendas follow advice from the Council for Public Administration, the Council for the Environment and Infrastructure, and research firm AEF. They called for a shared level of ambition and long-term funding for maintenance, replacement, and investment in infrastructure.

Bonaire growing fast, Saba getting a new harbor

Bonaire is the fastest-growing community in the Netherlands, which is increasing demand for affordable housing and putting pressure on roads, water and electricity supplies, as well as nature and the environment. The cabinet is therefore opting for an integrated approach. On Saba, the construction of the hurricane-resistant Black Rocks Harbor is the most important development, boosting the island’s accessibility, resilience, and economy.

Investments in 2027

In 2027, money from the €30 million for livelihood security will go to utilities on all three islands: making Saba’s and Sint Eustatius’s electricity supply more sustainable, new drinking water infrastructure on Bonaire and Sint Eustatius, and completion of the fiber-optic network on Sint Eustatius. This should lead to more reliable services, lower rates, and less dependence on fossil fuels.

Besides the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations (BZK) and the public bodies, all ministries with physical projects on the islands contributed, for example, to rental housing, roads, and school buildings.

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