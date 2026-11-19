Arrest for Driving Under the Influence on Saba

On Tuesday, the 17th of November, at around 3:35 PM, a collision between two cars took place at the intersection of Samuel A. Charles Street and Church Street on Saba. In accordance with the “botsen is blazen” policy, a breath test was administered to both drivers.

The results indicated that one of the drivers was presumably under the influence of alcohol. The 60-year-old man with the initials A.H.G. was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. A breathalyzer test confirmed that he had consumed more alcohol than legally permitted. The driver was informed that his driver’s license had been revoked and that he was no longer allowed to drive a motor vehicle.

KPCN