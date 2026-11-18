An estimated 60 to 70 people attended an information market at the Government Administration Building on Thursday, November 12, as part of the consultation on a proposed animal ordinance for Saba. The Public Entity Saba and the Saba Foundation for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SFPCA) hosted the event to hear residents’ views on how animal-related issues should be addressed on the island.

At the market, residents could respond to a series of statements by indicating whether they agreed, disagreed, or were neutral. They could also explain their answers and share ideas of their own. The same statements are now available in a questionnaire so that residents who could not attend can still take part. Animal Legislation Survey – Fill out form

The statements in the survey are intended to encourage discussion and gather residents’ views. A measure mentioned in the survey may or may not be included in the proposed ordinance.

Why an animal ordinance is being considered

Saba adopted rules on the identification and registration of livestock and pets in 2004, followed by a separate Dog Ordinance in 2013. The BES Criminal Code also contains provisions on animal neglect and abuse. In reviewing these rules, the Public Entity has identified limits on what local authorities can do in animal welfare cases, as well as gaps in the rules for dealing with dangerous animals, among other potential points for improvement.

One aim of the proposed ordinance is to make clear what residents are responsible for and what action authorities can take when a problem arises. Its wider aims include protecting animal welfare and public safety, addressing risks from dangerous animals and invasive or harmful species, and protecting Saba’s native wildlife and biodiversity.

The idea of bringing related rules into one ordinance draws on the Wet dieren, the animal law in the European Netherlands. Dog bite prevention illustrates how that approach could work on Saba. For example, the Public Entity could look at how rules on bringing dogs to the island, possible measures on sterilization, and enforcement of existing rules on dangerous dogs might work together to reduce bites. Alongside this work, the Public Entity also aims to clarify the SFPCA’s role in community education on animal care, training, and socialization.

Next steps

The Public Entity will use feedback from the market and the questionnaire to define the objectives of the proposed ordinance and identify possible measures. It will then work with the national government to determine which measures can be addressed locally and which would require national legislation. That assessment will guide the drafting of Saba’s ordinance.

Residents who have not yet completed the questionnaire are invited to share their views through the Animal Legislation Survey – Fill out form

PES