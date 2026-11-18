Saba has become much greener over the past six years, with many young trees in most forest types and 21 plant species recorded on the island for the first time, according to the preliminary results of vegetation surveys carried out in October.

Vegetation experts Andre van Proosdij and John Jans­sen of Wageningen Univer­sity and Research (WUR) did the fieldwork throughout October, commissioned by the Dutch Ministry of Ag­riculture, Fisheries, Food Security and Nature LVVN. The aim was to monitor the changes in the island’s veg­etation over six years.

The team re-surveyed 50 plots that were first sampled in 2020, using the same method, and compared the number of plant species and their abundance to measure changes in the structure and species composition of the vegetation. Another 10 plots were surveyed where chang­es had been observed, bring­ing the total to 60 sites.

On average, the sampled plots had more plant species than before. Some of the 21 newly recorded species are rare, and more than a dozen species had not been record­ed on Saba in the past cen­tury. Most of the new species are native to the Caribbean or wider tropical America. Some may have been present all along but gone unrecorded, while a few are not native.

Staff of Public Entity Saba and Saba Conservation Foundation spent several days with the Wageningen team learning the survey protocol and how to iden­tify species, building capacity for future collaboration, the Public Entity said in a press release on Monday.

Janssen and Van Proosdij also presented at a Policy and Nature Forum for civil ser­vants. In addition, they gave a short presentation on veg­etation monitoring and led a public guided hike as part of the Sea & Learn Founda­tion’s October programme.

A full report is expected in early 2027. It will include statistical analysis, results for the island as a whole and per ecosystem, comparisons with surveys done in 1999 and 2020, and management priorities. The October field­work will also form the basis of a future project to set con­servation priorities for Saba’s rare and important native species.

The results will feed into the next “State of Nature” report for the Caribbean Nether­lands, due in 2030. Janssen and Van Proosdij will return to Saba in 2027 to present the full results and continue the monitoring.

The Daily Herald.