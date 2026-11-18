Public Entity Saba has congratulated Public En­tity St. Eustatius and the people of St. Eustatius on Statia Day, which this year marks the 250th anniversary of the First Salute.

Statia Day, observed on November 16, commemorates the First Salute in 1776, when Fort Oranje returned the salute of the American vessel “Andrew Doria”, widely re­garded as the first time a foreign power acknowledged the flag of the United States.

In its message, Public Entity Saba said the two sister islands continue to build on their shared history, strong cultural ties and longstanding connections between their communities, bonds that have been strengthened through generations of cooperation, shared experiences and mu­tual support.

Saba joined the people of St. Eustatius in celebrating the occasion, their history and cultural heritage, and the achievements that continue to shape the island, Public Entity Saba said.

Members of Saba’s Executive Council and Island Coun­cil attended the commemorations, which Public Entity Saba said further showed the strong connections between the two islands.

The congratulations and best wishes were extended on behalf of the Executive Council, Island Council and peo­ple of Saba.

The Daily Herald.