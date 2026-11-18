Residents had their say on a proposed animal ordi­nance at an information market at the Government Admin­istration Building on Thursday, November 12.

Between 60 and 70 people attended the session, which was hosted by Public Entity Saba and the Saba Foundation for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SFPCA). Residents were presented with a series of statements and indicated whether they agreed, disagreed or were neutral. They could also explain their answers and put forward their own ideas. The public consultation continues online. Those who could not attend can respond to the same statements discussed at the information market and add their own comments in an online questionnaire, the Animal Legislation Survey, by scanning the QR code on the Public Entity’s poster or via https://forms.cloud.microsoft/r/iihhhi4cmp.

Saba introduced rules for the identification and registration of pets and livestock in 2004 and a Dog Ordinance in 2013. Since then, authorities have hit limits on their powers in ani­mal welfare cases and found gaps in the rules on dangerous animals, the Public Entity said in a press release on Monday. The new ordinance is meant to make clear what residents are responsible for and what action authorities can take. Its wider aims include animal welfare, public safety, managing the risks posed by dangerous and invasive species, and pro­tecting the island’s native wildlife.

The ordinance draws on the Animals Act “Wet dieren” of the European Netherlands, with dog bite prevention cited as an example.

The feedback gathered will be used to shape the objectives of the ordinance and possible measures. The Public Entity will then work with the national government to determine which measures can be dealt with locally and which require national legislation.

The Public Entity stressed that a measure appearing in the survey does not necessarily mean it will be included in the proposed ordinance.

The Daily Herald.