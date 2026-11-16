Chinese Consul General Zhang Kaibin Pays Courtesy Visit to Saba

On Saturday, November 14, 2026, Island Governor Jocelyn Levenstone welcomed Zhang Kaibin, Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Willemstad, accompanied by Commercial Consul Wang Xuan, during a courtesy visit to Saba. Also joining the meeting were Head of the Governor’s Cabinet Devi van Groningen and Policy Advisor for Economic Affairs John Hiscock.



The visit provided an opportunity for Consul General Zhang Kaibin to formally introduce himself to Island Governor Levenstone and exchange views on matters of mutual interest. Discussions touched on ongoing development projects on Saba, economic development, and potential opportunities for future cooperation.

Island Governor Levenstone expressed his appreciation to Consul General Zhang Kaibin and Commercial Consul Wang Xuan for their visit, emphasizing the importance of maintaining open dialogue and strengthening positive relations through continued engagement and mutual understanding.

PES.