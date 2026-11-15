Saba participation on Statia Day celebrations

The Executive Council of the Public Entity Saba traveled to Sint Eustatius on Saturday, November 14, 2026, followed by the Island Council on Sunday, November 15, to participate in the Statia Day activities and official celebrations celebrating the 250th anniversary of the First Salute, which will take place on November 16, an important milestone in the island’s history.
During the weekend, members of the Executive Council had the opportunity to participate in activities, including attending the softball game between the Saba 416Starz and the Sint Eustatius Golden Rays.
This year’s Statia Day celebrations mark 250 years since the historic event of November 16, 1776, when Sint Eustatius became the first foreign territory to salute an American vessel flying the flag of the emerging United States, an event recognized as an important moment in the historical relationship between Sint Eustatius and the United States.
The celebrations will bring together dignitaries from neighboring islands and representatives from across the Kingdom of the Netherlands to commemorate this historic occasion.
As sister islands, Saba and Sint Eustatius share longstanding historical, cultural, and community ties. The presence of both the Executive Council and the Island Council reflects the close relationship between the two islands, shaped by a shared past and generations of connections between their communities.
PES