Saba participation on Statia Day celebrations

The Executive Council of the Public Entity Saba traveled to Sint Eustatius on Saturday, November 14, 2026, followed by the Island Council on Sunday, November 15, to participate in the Statia Day activities and official celebrations celebrating the 250th anniversary of the First Salute, which will take place on November 16, an important milestone in the island’s history.

During the weekend, members of the Executive Council had the opportunity to participate in activities, including attending the softball game between the Saba 416Starz and the Sint Eustatius Golden Rays.