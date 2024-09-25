Update of the Queen Wilhelmina Park in The Bottom

The Public Entity Saba is pleased to announce upcoming improvements to Queen Wilhelmina Park, based on valuable community feedback. The following changes will be made:

A new sign at the park entrance

Upgrades to the gazebo

Landscaping enhancements with additional plants, flowers, and trees

Tree trimming

Fence repairs

Installation of counter space to better accommodate events and gatherings (Note: this will not serve as a full kitchen)

The community’s suggestion for a Wall of Fame honoring Saban sea captains will be implemented at the Ladder, a location more fitting to celebrate Saba’s rich maritime heritage.

Additionally, the historical Saba oven will be relocated to the front of the park, accompanied by proper signage and information, allowing visitors to engage with this unique part of Saba’s history.

The Public Entity Saba extends heartfelt thanks to the residents for their valuable input and ongoing involvement in enhancing Queen Wilhelmina Park. Together, we aim to create a vibrant space in The Bottom that offers both tranquility and enjoyment, while paying tribute to its historical significance.

