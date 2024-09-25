Femke Zeedijk (NSC) is the new chair of the Committee on Kingdom Relations

Femke Zeedijk (NSC) has been appointed as the new chair of the Second Chamber Committee on Kingdom Relations. Zeedijk, who has been a member of the NSC parliamentary group since December 6, 2023, succeeds Wieke Paulusma (D66), who held the position following the November 2023 elections. Songul Mutluer (GroenLinks-PvdA) was elected as vice-chair.

Before her election to the House of Representatives, Zeedijk (born 1974) held roles as a strategic advisor at ASML and a partner at Pipple, a data and information science firm. She also briefly served as a replacement councilor for D66 in Geldrop-Mierlo in 2014 and has worked for KLM and Rabobank.

