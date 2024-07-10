Universities form consortium to help Caribbean students

On Friday, July 5, eleven Dutch universities of applied sciences have joined forces to improve the admission and transfer of students from the Caribbean part of the Kingdom to higher education. This because, for many Caribbean students the transition to the Netherlands is a drastic change, and as a result, they don’t perform as well as they could. Therefore, extra attention to reception and guidance is crucial, states Strategic Education Alliance (SEA) on LinkedIn.
Every year, some 1,600 students from the Caribbean part of the Kingdom start their studies in the Netherlands. But because they encounter a lot of issues during their studies, many are unable to complete the study programme. SEA believes that there are several reasons for this: mainly language and cultural differences. In addition, both the preparation in Caribbean secondary education for a subsequent study and the guidance for these students in the Netherlands can be improved, SEA states. To increase the study success of these students, 11 Dutch universities of applied sciences have set up a partnership, titled “Cooperation HBO Student Success Caribbean Students.” Besides support and facilitation, there is also a substantive goal to intensify and formalise cooperation between the colleges of higher education.
This is because there is an urgent need at both Caribbean and Dutch institutions for an integral, approach so that activities on the islands of the universities of applied sciences with Caribbean partners reinforce each other. Through this integral approach, better information to and guidance of potential students, as well as cooperation in the field of education and research on the islands is intended, it was stated.
On July 5, the administrators of the participating universities of applied sciences ratified the consortium with their signatures. Participating universities are: The Hague University of Applied Sciences, Fontys University of Applied Sciences, Hanze University of Applied Sciences, Leiden University of Applied Sciences, Rotterdam University of Applied Sciences, Saxion University of Applied Sciences, University of Applied Sciences Utrecht, Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences, NHL Stenden University of Applied Sciences, Inholland University of Applied Sciences and HAN University of Applied Sciences.
The Daily Herald.