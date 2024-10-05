Town Hall Meeting on redeveloping Saba’s Cultural Policy: October 7

Invitation to the Saban Community
The Public Entity Saba invites all members of the Saban community to join them on Monday, October 7 at 5:30 PM at the Eugenius Johnson Center for a discussion on Saba’s cultural heritage. Your input is essential as they work on redeveloping Saba’s Cultural Policy, ensuring it reflects our island’s diverse perspectives and shared heritage.
Date: Monday, October 7
Time: 5:30 PM
Location: Eugenius Johnson Center
PES looks forward to your participation in shaping Saba’s cultural future.
GIS