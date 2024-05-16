Three million euros for programme strengthening Caribbean families

Oranje Fonds and Kinderpostzegels are launching the three-year programme Strengthening Families Together, for social initiatives in the Caribbean part of our Kingdom.
The programme focuses on initiatives that support families — children, youth and parents — in vulnerable circumstances. Organisations in Aruba, Curacao, Bonaire, St. Maarten, St. Eustatius and Saba can apply until Monday, July 15, through Samenwerkende Fondsen Cariben. Oranje Fonds and Kinderpostzegels have allocated at least 2.5 million euros to this end, it was stated in a press release.
“Poverty and livelihood insecurity are major challenges on the Caribbean islands. As foundations, we cannot solve these problems, but we can support initiatives that put their hearts and souls into addressing them,” says Oranje Fonds director Sandra Jetten.
“By supporting initiatives that focus on children, young people or their parents, we aim to ensure that families in vulnerable circumstances are not neglected and can participate in society. We have set aside at least 2.5 million euros for the programme. The Ministry of Interior Affairs and Kingdom Relations has made a one-time financial contribution of 500,000 euros,” the director adds.
The main goal of this programme is to address problems related to poverty by ensuring that families in vulnerable circumstances are not neglected and they can participate in society. We aim to achieve this goal by supporting civil society organisations that promote equal opportunities for children, support their parents or combat poverty.
Through this three-year programme, Oranje Fonds and Kinderpostzegels aim to support 15 organisations that promote equal opportunities for children and youth, support parents or combat poverty. The foundations will also support the capacity-building infrastructure for these organisations through a number of partners.
For three years, programme participants will receive tools to strengthen their capacities to continue as a sustainable organisation after the programme.
The Oranje Fonds believes that everyone matters. Therefore, the foundation is committed to a society in which we care for each other, people have equal opportunities and they feel connected with others. Oranje Fonds does this by supporting social initiatives with funding, knowledge and a network. “Together we make the difference, because no one should be left behind,” it was stated in the press release.
Kinderpostzegels is the charity organisation with and for children. The foundation stands for equal opportunities for every child. According to the foundation, unfortunately, too many children are facing problems due to poverty, loneliness and problems at home. These problems are holding them back in life but Kinderpostzegels is there for these children. The foundation provides impactful programmes that strengthen children’s resilience, near and far away, and programmes in which children are enabled to think, act and participate. This is how Kinderpostzegels makes a difference 365 days a year, with and for children, it was stated.
The Daily Herald.