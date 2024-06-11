The portfolio of Kingdom Relations will be attributed to the PVV

The site KoninkrijksRelaties estimates that the Kingdom Relations portfolio will go to a candidate to be nominated by the PVV. It is not known whether it was someone from the party or someone from outside.

Today it was announced that the negotiators of PVV, NSC, VVD and BBB have agreed on the distribution of the cabinet posts. It was previously known that PVV leader Wilders was attached to maintaining a separate state secretary for kingdom relations, in particular, to make tighter agreements with Curaçao, Aruba and Sint Maarten about financial management. Officials expect that the second tranche of 100 million euros from the growth fund will be canceled.

In the meantime, all kinds of names are being floated around in The Hague, but not yet that of the intended successor of Alexandra van Huffelen.

